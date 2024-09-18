The Reds fell to a 3-0 defeat on the road against Stevenage, with two goals in the first 15 minutes setting the Reds on course for defeat. It was not an ideal result to head into a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester United on the back of, and Darrell Clarke’s men were dismantled in a 7-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Rotherham picked up a point but endured a frustrating afternoon, making costly errors in a 2-2 home draw against winless Burton Albion.

Huddersfield were the only Yorkshire side to clinch three points, heaping misery on Bolton Wanderers by completing a 4-0 rout of the Trotters away from home. Josh Koroma bagged a brace, while Ben Wiles and Antony Evans also weighed in with goals.

The most high-profile League One fixture of the round did not take place at the weekend, as Birmingham City’s clash with Wrexham was moved to Monday night to accommodate Sky Sports cameras. The Blues won the battle of the American owners, emerging as 3-1 victors.

Following the latest round of League One fixtures, here is a new prediction for the final table generated by Sky Bet odds.