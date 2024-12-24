Michael Duff’s Terriers were in action on Friday night (December 20), defeating Cambridge United 4-0 on the road. Stockport edged past Peterborough United, while Charlton Athletic ran riot in a 5-0 win at Northampton Town.

Barnsley, however, saw their struggles continue with a 4-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient. It heaped further pressure on Darrell Clarke on his players, who sit ninth in the League One table having played more games than many of the clubs above them.

Rotherham United have picked up of late but also suffered a setback. The Millers visited Mansfield Town but were denied a point by Deji Oshilaja’s first-half goal.

Elsewhere, Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers could not be separated in a 0-0 draw. The spoils were also shared between Bristol Rovers and Wrexham, as well as Blackpool and Stevenage and Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town. Exeter City clinched a 2-1 win away at Burton Albion, while Lincoln City secured a 2-0 victory on home turf against Reading.

Following the latest round of League One games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.