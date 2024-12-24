New predicted League One table with Barnsley & Huddersfield Town shocks and Wrexham & Rotherham United twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:05 GMT
Huddersfield Town, Stockport County and Charlton Athletic were among the winners in League One over the weekend - but it was a disastrous Saturday for Barnsley.

Michael Duff’s Terriers were in action on Friday night (December 20), defeating Cambridge United 4-0 on the road. Stockport edged past Peterborough United, while Charlton Athletic ran riot in a 5-0 win at Northampton Town.

Barnsley, however, saw their struggles continue with a 4-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient. It heaped further pressure on Darrell Clarke on his players, who sit ninth in the League One table having played more games than many of the clubs above them.

Rotherham United have picked up of late but also suffered a setback. The Millers visited Mansfield Town but were denied a point by Deji Oshilaja’s first-half goal.

Elsewhere, Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers could not be separated in a 0-0 draw. The spoils were also shared between Bristol Rovers and Wrexham, as well as Blackpool and Stevenage and Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town. Exeter City clinched a 2-1 win away at Burton Albion, while Lincoln City secured a 2-0 victory on home turf against Reading.

Following the latest round of League One games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. New predicted League One table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 24

2. 24. Shrewsbury Town

Predicted points: 24 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 25

3. 23. Burton Albion

Predicted points: 25 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 36

4. 22. Crawley Town

Predicted points: 36 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyCharlton AthleticStockport CountyLeague OneWrexhamDarrell ClarkeMansfield Town
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice