The Bantams were due to host Accrington Stanley but adverse weather conditions led to a postponement. Doncaster, meanwhile, were given the green light to lock horns with Carlisle United at Brunton Park. Jay McGrath saw red for Rovers, the only incident of note in a goalless draw.

Harrogate Town were also in action, defeating Gillingham 2-1 on the road with goals from Anthony O’Connor and Josh March. Away from Yorkshire, Notts County were held to a 0-0 draw by Newport County at Meadow Lane.

Grimsby Town suffered a home defeat to Colchester United and Morecambe edged past Swindon Town at the Nigel Eady County Ground. Chesterfield, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win over Barrow courtesy of a late goal from Jamie Grimes.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is how the Casino Hawks supercomputer expects the final table to look.