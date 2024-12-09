New predicted League Two table with Doncaster Rovers, Chesterfield, Bradford City, Notts County and MK Dons twists

Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:34 BST
Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town all failed to secure wins in League Two over the weekend.

It is proving to be another tough season for Bradford, who have fallen short of expectations so far and sit 11th in the table. Graham Alexander’s side made the trip to Crewe Alexandra, drawing 1-1 and seeing Alex Pattison receive his marching orders.

Doncaster also shared the spoils, drawing 2-2 with Cheltenham Town on home turf. Grant McCann’s side went behind twice but struck back with goals from George Broadbent and Luke Molyneux. Harrogate, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon that pushed them closer to the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Port Vale and Walsall collided in a clash of promotion hopefuls. It was the Saddlers who came out on top, leaving Vale Park with a 1-0 win. Accrington Stanley were beaten on home turf by Bromley, Chesterfield saw off Tranmere Rovers and Gillingham overcame Salford City.

Grimsby Town ran out as 3-0 winners at Morecambe and Swindon Town put Fleetwood Town to the sword with a 3-1 win at home.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. New predicted League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points: 20

2. 24. Morecambe

Predicted points: 20 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Predicted points: 24

3. 23. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 24 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points: 33

4. 22. Tranmere Rovers

Predicted points: 33 Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

