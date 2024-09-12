Newcastle United and Chelsea dealt blow as Leeds United favourite's preference emerges amid £84m offer
Two years have passed since the Brazilian winger left Leeds, being prised from Elland Road by Spanish giants Barcelona. It has not been plain-sailing for the wideman in Spain, but he has now emerged as a key figure for the club.
However, there was an abundance of speculation over the summer regarding a possible move away from La Liga. A host of Premier League clubs were linked, including Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal.
There was also talk of interest from the Saudi Pro League and according to Sport, Barcelona were willing to accept an £84.5m bid from Al-Hilal. The report claims Raphinha was not interested in the move, despite the possibility of his income being significantly increased.
It is thought his answer would have been the same had a bid from the Premier League been entertained, with Raphinha said to have told Barcelona’s sporting director he did not want to depart under any circumstances.
Coincidentally, Barcelona’s sporting director is the winger’s former agent, ex-Chelsea midfielder Deco.
Raphinha’s lack of interest in a move may come as a blow for Premier League clubs such as Newcastle and Chelsea, who have repeatedly been linked with the Brazil international.
Leeds brought Raphinha to British shores in 2020, paying a reported £17m fee plus add-ons to sign him from French side Rennes. He left having scored 12 goals in 67 appearances for the Whites.
