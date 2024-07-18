Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United have reportedly been spoken to about a potential Premier League return for former Leeds United star Raphinha.

The 27-year-old left English football two years ago, sealing a dream move to Barcelona after performing heroics to keep Leeds in the Premier League. He has since amassed 87 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 20 goals and registering 25 assists.

However, according to HITC, he is keen on making a return to England’s top tier. The emergence of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has added to the competition at Camp Nou and Barcelona have also been linked with Yamal’s Spain teammate Nico Williams.

Reports have suggested he may not have a prominent role under Hansi Flick next term, fuelling speculation regarding a potential move. Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle have all reportedly been spoken to about taking the Brazil international on board.

Raphinha was a talismanic figure for Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are said to have been alerted to the winger’s situation, with English interest in the wideman thought to be high.

There has also been talk of interest from the Saudi Pro League, although it has been reported Raphinha would prefer a return to the Premier League. He first arrived on British shores in 2020, making the switch to Leeds from French side Rennes.

He proved to be a revelation at Elland Road, thriving under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa. As Leeds regressed in the 2021/22 campaign, the winger’s individual brilliance proved crucial in their successful battle against relegation.

