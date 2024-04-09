The 22-year-old has become a talismanic figure for the Whites this season, registering 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions. His form, unsurprisingly, has fuelled intense speculation regarding his future.

Newcastle and Liverpool have both been linked with a summer swoop for the Dutchman, as have Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa. According to Football Transfers, the Magpies and the Reds are still interested as the end of the season approaches.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville is reportedly a wanted man. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds will reportedly ask for £45m for Summerville, who is also said to be of interest to Serie A giants AC Milan. However, it is claimed the fee could vary depending on the number of proposals Leeds receive.

Milan are said to be considering a move for Summerville if they lose influential attacker Rafael Leao. Summerville has reportedly been shortlisted as a potential replacement, with Milan believing Paris Saint-Germain will come calling if Kylian Mbappe departs the Parc des Princes.

Summerville joined Leeds in the summer of 2020, being snapped up as part of the club’s post-promotion recruitment drive. Initially assigned to the under-23s, the winger had to be patient as he worked towards a senior breakthrough.

He was eventually integrated into the senior set-up under Marcelo Bielsa, eventually becoming a regular fixture in the squad. However, it is under the tutelage of Daniel Farke that he has blossomed into a bona fide Championship star.