Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool 'checking out' Leeds United star also on West Ham radar
Despite transfer speculation last summer, Summerville stayed at Elland Road and has been a revelation in the Championship. He has flourished under the tutelage of Daniel Farke, becoming a talismanic figure for the promotion-chasing Whites.
He has registered 17 goals and eight assists, earning a nomination for the EFL’s Championship Player of the Season award. However, reports have suggested he could be the subject of interest in the summer.
According to HITC, Tottenham and Liverpool are both checking out the Dutch wideman as the end of the season approaches. He is also said to have been eyed by Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United, as well as a clutch of overseas clubs.
Even if Leeds do not manage to escape the Championship this term, it is difficult to envisage the club allowing Summerville to depart on the cheap. Last summer, the Whites reportedly turned down a £20m offer for his services from Burnley.
However, if Leeds are condemned to another season of football in the second tier, it appears likely the vultures will circle and table offers for the 22-year-old.
Farke’s men currently sit second in the Championship, locked in a tense battle for an automatic promotion slot with Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton.
