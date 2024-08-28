Newcastle United and Manchester United 'considering' late swoops for Sheffield United academy product
Eight years have passed since the forward was prised from the Bramall Lane by the Toffees for a reported £1.5m. 249 appearances for Everton later, Calvert-Lewin’s value has skyrocketed.
He has been linked with an array of clubs this summer, with the England-capped marksman now in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park. While his price has risen significantly, it will drop to zero in 2025 if he has not penned a new deal.
With just days of the summer window left, he remains on the books on Merseyside, although could still potentially seal a summer switch. According to Football Insider, the Magpies and the Red Devils are contemplating moves to sign the 27-year-old.
Chelsea are also said to be a potential destination, while there is also believed to be interest in Calvert-Lewin from the Saudi Pro League.
Reports have indicated Calvert-Lewin has rejected numerous offers of fresh terms at Everton, suggesting he sees his future away from the club.
He has started each of Everton’s opening two league fixtures, although failed to notch in either. He was on the bench for the Toffees last night (August 27) as they knocked Doncaster Rovers out of the Carabao Cup.
