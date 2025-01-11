Newcastle United have confirmed the loan departure of former Hull City midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has been out of the picture at St James’ Park in recent years and had loan stints at Norwich City, Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers.

He has been kicking his heels this season but has now been given an opportunity to play regular football at Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defensive midfielder by trade, Hayden has joined the Championship side on a deal running until the end of the season.

Isaac Hayden made 24 appearances during his loan spell at Hull City during the 2015/16 season. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Isaac is a central midfielder who has a wealth of experience in the Premier League and Championship.

“He’s extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and is also very strong defensively, possessing a lot of the attributes we were looking for.

“But he’s also a leader both on and off the pitch, so we’re delighted to be able to add him to the squad for the rest of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A familiar face at Hull, Hayden’s first and only loan switch away from Arsenal took him to East Yorkshire during the 2015/16 campaign.

He made 24 appearances for the club, scoring his only goal in a 6-0 rout of Charlton Athletic.

The Jamaica international was linked with a return to Yorkshire in 2023, when Sheffield Wednesday were credited with interest in doing a deal.