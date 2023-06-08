Next Leeds United manager: 11 unemployed coaches Whites could turn to including former Liverpool, Watford, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa bosses
Leeds United need a new head coach – and not for the first time this year.
The Whites have parted ways with three head coaches already this calendar year, with Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia falling victim to the axe before Sam Allardyce’s short-term deal was not extended.
Although plucking a coach from another club may prove tempting, there are plenty of experienced figures currently unemployed. Here are 11 out-of-work coaches who may interest Leeds.
Page 1 of 3