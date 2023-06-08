All Sections
Leeds United need a new head coach – and not for the first time this year.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST

The Whites have parted ways with three head coaches already this calendar year, with Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia falling victim to the axe before Sam Allardyce’s short-term deal was not extended.

Although plucking a coach from another club may prove tempting, there are plenty of experienced figures currently unemployed. Here are 11 out-of-work coaches who may interest Leeds.

Last club: Crystal Palace

1. Patrick Vieira

Last club: Crystal Palace Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Bruno Lage

Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Last club: Godoy Cruz

3. Diego Flores

Last club: Godoy Cruz Photo: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Last club: Leicester City

4. Brendan Rodgers

Last club: Leicester City Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

