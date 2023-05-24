A former Huddersfield Town boss and a current Leeds United coach are among the favourites to take charge of League Two side Milton Keynes Dons.

MK Dons have been without a head coach since Mark Jackson was axed following relegation to the fourth tier. The former Leeds coach could be succeeded by a current Leeds coach, with Sam Allardyce’s assistant Karl Robinson among the favourites to be appointed with BetVictor at 6/1.

Robinson would be in familiar surroundings, having spent six years in charge of the club between 2010 and 2016. Above him in the odds list is former Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley at 2/1. He has been out of work since his Portsmouth departure was confirmed in January and has a League Two title on his CV.

The current favourite, however, is former Motherwell and Salford City boss Graham Alexander at 1/1. He is followed in the odds list by the second favourite Michael Appleton at 6/4, and Steve Cotterill is sandwiched between Cowley and Robinson at 5/1. Among the outside contenders are Notts County’s Luke Williams at 16/1 and managerial novice Troy Deeney at 25/1.

Karl Robinson is currently Sam Allardyce's assistant at Leeds United. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images