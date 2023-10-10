All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Former Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss emerges among favourites

A new name has emerged as the second favourite to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:25 BST

The Owls are still looking for a new figure to lead them to Championship safety, following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

Interest in German coach Danny Rohl has been widely reported and he remains the bookies favourite to take the reins.

However, there is a new name among the list of favourites with BetVictor.

Here is an updated look at the favourites to take on the Wednesday job.

Here are the favourites for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

1. Favourites for Sheffield Wednesday job

Here are the favourites for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 12. Slaven Bilic

33/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 11. Giuseppe Lachini

33/1 Photo: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 10. Jess Thorup

33/1 Photo: LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayRangersNottingham ForestBetVictor