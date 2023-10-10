A new name has emerged as the second favourite to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are still looking for a new figure to lead them to Championship safety, following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

Interest in German coach Danny Rohl has been widely reported and he remains the bookies favourite to take the reins.

However, there is a new name among the list of favourites with BetVictor.

Here is an updated look at the favourites to take on the Wednesday job.