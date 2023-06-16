Nine potential loan targets for Huddersfield Town including Southampton, Leeds United, Everton, Sheffield United, Leicester City and Chelsea men
A new era is being ushered in at Huddersfield Town but a familiar face is among those spearheading it.
The club may be changing hands at boardroom level but it is the job of veteran boss Neil Warnock to ensure a smooth transition between campaigns on the pitch.
Warnock has already signalled the club’s intention to be sensible when it comes to recruitment, therefore the loan market could prove useful for the Terriers. Here are nine players Huddersfield could potentially target in the loan market.
Page 1 of 3