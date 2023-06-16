All Sections
Nine potential loan targets for Huddersfield Town including Southampton, Leeds United, Everton, Sheffield United, Leicester City and Chelsea men

A new era is being ushered in at Huddersfield Town but a familiar face is among those spearheading it.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

The club may be changing hands at boardroom level but it is the job of veteran boss Neil Warnock to ensure a smooth transition between campaigns on the pitch.

Warnock has already signalled the club’s intention to be sensible when it comes to recruitment, therefore the loan market could prove useful for the Terriers. Here are nine players Huddersfield could potentially target in the loan market.

The Everton defender was born in Huddersfield, a potential bargaining chip if Huddersfield were to try secure his services.

1. Reece Welch

The Everton defender was born in Huddersfield, a potential bargaining chip if Huddersfield were to try secure his services.

The last time Huddersfield signed a defender on loan from Chelsea, they reaped the benefits as Levi Colwill excelled. Humphreys may be sent out again if he is not deemed ready to feature regularly for the Blues.

2. Bashir Humphreys

The last time Huddersfield signed a defender on loan from Chelsea, they reaped the benefits as Levi Colwill excelled. Humphreys may be sent out again if he is not deemed ready to feature regularly for the Blues.

Injury disrupted the winger's loan spell at Derby County last season, so Norwich City may be keen for him to head out again.

3. Tony Springett

Injury disrupted the winger's loan spell at Derby County last season, so Norwich City may be keen for him to head out again.

After loan spells in League Two and League One, the Championship appears to be the next step for Southampton defender Simeu. However, his parent club's relegation to the second tier could potentially open the door for first-team opportunities.

4. Dynel Simeu

After loan spells in League Two and League One, the Championship appears to be the next step for Southampton defender Simeu. However, his parent club's relegation to the second tier could potentially open the door for first-team opportunities.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedEvertonSouthamptonSheffield UnitedLeicester CityChelseaNeil WarnockTerriers