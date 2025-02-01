'No fight and no spirit' - Michael Duff blasts Huddersfield Town players following defeat to Northampton Town
The Terriers enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and even registered more shots, but left Sixfields empty-handed.
Goals from Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw had given the Cobblers a comfortable lead, with late efforts from Herbie Kane and Jonathan Hogg being mere consolations for the visitors.
“I’m not interested in the two goals we got back”, said Terriers head coach Duff. “We were nowhere near the levels that any football team expects, but particularly this football club. There was no fight and no spirit.
“They might get a well done for getting back into it, but do it from the first minute. I’ve tried to protect the players at times, but today was nowhere near good enough and we have to apologise to the supporters. They deserved better.”
The defeat allowed Stockport County to leapfrog Huddersfield into fifth, while ground was lost on Wrexham, Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City.
“I don’t know where it came from,” Duff said. “They’ve scored two worldies, which doesn’t help, but that’s not an excuse and the third goal sums it up because we lose a duel and then lose four or five tackles.
“It’s the fundamentals of football. There’s no entitlement in this game. I kept it pretty short with the players afterwards, but I’ve told them it was nowhere near the levels we expect.
“If you’re not prepared to turn up and have a fight, don’t bother coming in on Monday. We got stick from the supporters and rightly so because we got beat up and we couldn’t deal with them.
“I don’t care how good we think the players are, you can’t deliver that for an hour and expect to get a result out of any game.”
