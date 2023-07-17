The 19-year-old is among the Leeds players to have been linked with an exit this summer, although Mail Online have reported the Whites have told Everton they have “no interest” in selling him.

The report claims Everton made a £15m bid for the talented attacker which was “swiftly rejected”. Gnonto was a bright spark for Leeds last season, impressing despite the club enduring a dismal campaign that ended in relegation to the Championship.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, scoring four goals and registering four assists. Although Leeds are said to be taking a firm stance on Gnonto, they have already sanctioned numerous departures this summer.