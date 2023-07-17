All Sections
'No interest in selling' - Leeds United reportedly reject £15m bid from Everton for Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds United have reportedly rejected a £15m bid from Everton for forward Wilfried Gnonto.
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST

The 19-year-old is among the Leeds players to have been linked with an exit this summer, although Mail Online have reported the Whites have told Everton they have “no interest” in selling him.

The report claims Everton made a £15m bid for the talented attacker which was “swiftly rejected”. Gnonto was a bright spark for Leeds last season, impressing despite the club enduring a dismal campaign that ended in relegation to the Championship.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, scoring four goals and registering four assists. Although Leeds are said to be taking a firm stance on Gnonto, they have already sanctioned numerous departures this summer.

The 19-year-old is among the Leeds players to have been linked with an exit this summer. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe 19-year-old is among the Leeds players to have been linked with an exit this summer. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Marc Roca is the latest to have moved on, having joined La Liga side Real Betis on a season-long loan deal. He has followed the likes of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente in leaving West Yorkshire on a temporary basis.

