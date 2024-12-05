Northampton Town's next manager: Former Rotherham United boss and ex Sheffield United defender lead the way

A former Rotherham United manager has emerged as the early favourite to be appointed boss of League One side Northampton Town.

The Cobblers are currently 21st in the table, with Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Stevenage extending their winless run in the league to six games.

Former Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson is the front-runner for a job at a rival League One club. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Here are the early candidates according to Bonus Code Bets.

Leam Richardson – 5/2 – the out-of-work former Rotherham United and Wigan manager.

Rob Page – 3/1 – ex Blades defender who led Wales to the World Cup.

Lee Johnson – 3/1 – Recently managed Hibernian but also had a spell at Barnsley.

Scott Brown – 7/2 – Former Fleetwood manager now in charge at Ayr.

Michael Appleton – 5/1 – Currently in his ninth managerial role at Charlton.

Neil Lennon - 6/1 – Former Celtic, Hibs and Bolton boss.

Paul Ince - 10/1 – Former England midfielder out of work since leaving Reading.

Gary Rowett - 10/1 – Had six jobs, most recently in interim charge of Birmingham last season.

Paul Lambert - 12/1 – Out of management since Ipswich Town in 2021.