Northampton Town's next manager: Former Rotherham United boss and ex Sheffield United defender lead the way
Northampton announced on Thursday morning that Jon Brady has resigned as the Sky Bet League One outfit’s manager.
The Cobblers are currently 21st in the table, with Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Stevenage extending their winless run in the league to six games.
Leam Richardson, who took charge of Rotherham United last season but was unable to stop their slide from the Championship and was replaced at the end of the season by Steve Evans, has emerged as the favourite.
Here are the early candidates according to Bonus Code Bets.
Leam Richardson – 5/2 – the out-of-work former Rotherham United and Wigan manager.
Rob Page – 3/1 – ex Blades defender who led Wales to the World Cup.
Lee Johnson – 3/1 – Recently managed Hibernian but also had a spell at Barnsley.
Scott Brown – 7/2 – Former Fleetwood manager now in charge at Ayr.
Michael Appleton – 5/1 – Currently in his ninth managerial role at Charlton.
Neil Lennon - 6/1 – Former Celtic, Hibs and Bolton boss.
Paul Ince - 10/1 – Former England midfielder out of work since leaving Reading.
Gary Rowett - 10/1 – Had six jobs, most recently in interim charge of Birmingham last season.
Paul Lambert - 12/1 – Out of management since Ipswich Town in 2021.
Sam Ricketts – 20/1 – Former Hull defender last managed Shrewsbury in 2020.