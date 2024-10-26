It has been a week of milestones for Middlesbrough and their head coach Michael Carrick.

Their midweek clash with Sheffield United marked Carrick’s 100th game at the helm and was celebrated in style with a 1-0 win.

A day later, social media was flooded with reminders it had been two years since Carrick was appointed.

Those observing from a distance could be forgiven for delivering assessments of Carrick’s tenure that are less then fair.

Michael Carrick recently celebrated two years in charge of Middlesbrough. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A fourth-placed finish followed by a failure to reach the play-offs is not an indicator of progress on paper, but fails to provide crucial context.

Carrick has seen his squad change rather dramatically, yet there has always been air of calmness to the Manchester United icon.

His reflection on his two years at the Riverside was typically measured, yet quite clearly positive.

"I think it just evolves all the time,” he said. “We’ve moved in pretty much a positive direction, a few ups and downs, a few bumps, as you’d expect. Largely, I’m sitting here quite happy with the way things are going.

“The different elements of the game we’re trying to improve and put right, I think we’re playing pretty well. The makeup of the team, how the boys are understanding the game and trying to implement what we’re asking, is probably as good as we’ve been.”

Norwich have been shrewd operators in the Championship this season and a trip to Carrow Road is arguably no less daunting than a meeting with Sheffield United.

Carrick, unsurprisingly, has not kept the celebrations going since Wednesday’s win.