Norwich City v Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick reflects on time at helm as he aims to end milestone week on high

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 26th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 08:41 BST
It has been a week of milestones for Middlesbrough and their head coach Michael Carrick.

Their midweek clash with Sheffield United marked Carrick’s 100th game at the helm and was celebrated in style with a 1-0 win.

A day later, social media was flooded with reminders it had been two years since Carrick was appointed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those observing from a distance could be forgiven for delivering assessments of Carrick’s tenure that are less then fair.

Michael Carrick recently celebrated two years in charge of Middlesbrough. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesMichael Carrick recently celebrated two years in charge of Middlesbrough. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Michael Carrick recently celebrated two years in charge of Middlesbrough. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A fourth-placed finish followed by a failure to reach the play-offs is not an indicator of progress on paper, but fails to provide crucial context.

Carrick has seen his squad change rather dramatically, yet there has always been air of calmness to the Manchester United icon.

His reflection on his two years at the Riverside was typically measured, yet quite clearly positive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think it just evolves all the time,” he said. “We’ve moved in pretty much a positive direction, a few ups and downs, a few bumps, as you’d expect. Largely, I’m sitting here quite happy with the way things are going.

“The different elements of the game we’re trying to improve and put right, I think we’re playing pretty well. The makeup of the team, how the boys are understanding the game and trying to implement what we’re asking, is probably as good as we’ve been.”

Norwich have been shrewd operators in the Championship this season and a trip to Carrow Road is arguably no less daunting than a meeting with Sheffield United.

Carrick, unsurprisingly, has not kept the celebrations going since Wednesday’s win.

“I’ve got to be honest, we’ve moved on really quickly from it,” he said. “We’ve got a really important and challenging game on Sunday, against a really good team again.”

Related topics:Michael CarrickMiddlesbroughNorwich CitySheffield UnitedManchester United
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice