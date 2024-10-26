Norwich City v Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick reflects on time at helm as he aims to end milestone week on high
Their midweek clash with Sheffield United marked Carrick’s 100th game at the helm and was celebrated in style with a 1-0 win.
A day later, social media was flooded with reminders it had been two years since Carrick was appointed.
Those observing from a distance could be forgiven for delivering assessments of Carrick’s tenure that are less then fair.
A fourth-placed finish followed by a failure to reach the play-offs is not an indicator of progress on paper, but fails to provide crucial context.
Carrick has seen his squad change rather dramatically, yet there has always been air of calmness to the Manchester United icon.
His reflection on his two years at the Riverside was typically measured, yet quite clearly positive.
"I think it just evolves all the time,” he said. “We’ve moved in pretty much a positive direction, a few ups and downs, a few bumps, as you’d expect. Largely, I’m sitting here quite happy with the way things are going.
“The different elements of the game we’re trying to improve and put right, I think we’re playing pretty well. The makeup of the team, how the boys are understanding the game and trying to implement what we’re asking, is probably as good as we’ve been.”
Norwich have been shrewd operators in the Championship this season and a trip to Carrow Road is arguably no less daunting than a meeting with Sheffield United.
Carrick, unsurprisingly, has not kept the celebrations going since Wednesday’s win.
“I’ve got to be honest, we’ve moved on really quickly from it,” he said. “We’ve got a really important and challenging game on Sunday, against a really good team again.”