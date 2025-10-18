Ipswich Town 'agree deal' to sign Oliver Wilkinson following Barnsley FC exit as Fabrizio Romano issues update
There was disappointment over the summer when Wilkinson, a centre-back considered a gem of a youth prospect at Oakwell, left the club.
He made history when he became the club’s youngest senior starter at just 15, appearing against Manchester United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
However, having left South Yorkshire in the summer, Wilkinson appears to be making a fresh start at Ipswich.
Oliver Wilkinson move
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 16-year-old has been snapped up by the Tractor Boys.
Posting on X, he said: “Ipswich Town agree deal to sign England youth international Oliver Wilkinson from Barnsley FC.
“The 2009 [born] left-footed central defender is seen as an important part of Ipswich project with big first team potential. Deal sealed.”
Barnsley’s academy losses
In the summer told, Barnsley’s academy manager Bobby Hassell told the Barnsley Chronicle he had done everything to try retain Wilkinson.
He said: “I did everything we could to convince him to stay. My connection to the England coaching staff got him his initial call-up and unfortunately outside influences have convinced him his best option are outside of Barnsley.
“We wish him well as a club but want players to want to represent this great club. The academy staff have worked extremely hard with the player since age nine and hope he goes on to fulfil his potential.”
Barnsley also appear set to lose fellow prospect Josh Kenchington, who is reportedly heading to Newcastle United in a £350,000 deal. Like Wilkinson, Kenchington is a defender who has represented England at youth level.
The 14-year-old has already had exposure to under-18s football and now looks set to continue his journey with the Magpies.