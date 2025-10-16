Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has responded to speculation regarding a move for ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough forward Patrick Bamford.

The 32-year-old saw his seven-year association with Leeds end in the summer, having been told he was no longer in the plans of manager Daniel Farke.

After frank conversations with the Whites boss, an agreement to end Bamford’s contract early was struck.

The termination of his deal gave Bamford the freedom to seek pastures new as a free agent, but he has been unable to do so.

Talk of a move to Spain with Getafe has quietened and he remains unattached. Links to Portsmouth, meanwhile, have been quashed by Mousinho.

Patrick Bamford is a free agent following his Leeds United departure. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford link addressed

As reported by Portsmouth outlet The News, the Pompey boss said: “There’s nothing in that at all, I don’t know where that’s come from at all. If we sign a free agent it will be purely reactive, we are happy with where we are at the moment. If we were to pick up three or four injuries than we would maybe look to react.

“In terms of the squad as a whole, we’re leaving players out of the squad at the moment. The one area we’re probably light on at the minute is out wide, with our pacier and more powerful players. We’ve got Josh Murphy and Harvey Blair just coming back from injury.

“Franco [Umeh] and Callum [Lang] are both out, who are right at the top end in terms of explosiveness, pace and power. But we’re not looking to go and replace them in the short term, because they will all be back pretty soon.

“It’s always tough picking up players on a free anyway, because it takes time to adjust. We brought Alex Milosevic in last season and he had a big impact around the place, but he never set foot on the football pitch.

“We would have made the same decision because of the influence he had, but he couldn’t quite get up to scratch and ended up tearing his calf. Lee Evans had a good impact, but took a while to get going after that injury.

“A lot of times players who are out of contract and aren’t training with clubs, it can be very difficult to get them up to scratch - and by the time you do the January transfer window is here.”

Patrick Bamford scored 60 goals in 205 appearances for Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Patrick Bamford’s Yorkshire years

Bamford joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in 2018, leaving the Riverside after just 18 months as a permanent member of the squad.

He had first played for Middlesbrough in the 2014/15 season as a young prospect on loan from Chelsea.