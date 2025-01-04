The Pilgrims are languishing in the Championship relegation zone and recently announced a mutual parting of ways with Rooney. He had been appointed in the summer, but failed to oversee the improvement required at Home Park.

In a farewell message, Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future. To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

