Plymouth Argyle next manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Hull City man among favourites
The Pilgrims recently rolled the dice in their Championship survival bid, handing the reins to director of football Neil Dewsnip on a temporary basis. He has stepped into the dugout to replace Ian Foster, who was relieved of his duties.
Neil Warnock emerged as an early favourite to become the next permanent Pilgrims boss and reports suggested he had been considered for the role before a decision was made on Dewsnip.
However, he has since distanced himself from the job by insisting he is now retired. Plymouth fans will now be wondering who may pick up the baton in the summer.
Although Warnock was installed as the early favourite, he was followed in the list of Readwrite favourites by Pearson. Another vastly experienced coach, Pearson has been out of work since his dismissal as Bristol City boss in October.
He also counts Hull City, Leicester City and Watford among his former clubs and has won promotion from both League One and the Championship as a manager. The 60-year-old has been priced at 9/2 to take on the role.
The type of challenge Plymouth’s next head coach will face will be entirely dependent on whether or not the Pilgrims beat the drop this season. With six games left to play, they currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.
Rotherham United are rooted to the bottom of the table, while fellow Yorkshire clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town sit 23rd and 22nd respectively.
