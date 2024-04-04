The Pilgrims recently rolled the dice in their Championship survival bid, handing the reins to director of football Neil Dewsnip on a temporary basis. He has stepped into the dugout to replace Ian Foster, who was relieved of his duties.

Neil Warnock emerged as an early favourite to become the next permanent Pilgrims boss and reports suggested he had been considered for the role before a decision was made on Dewsnip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has since distanced himself from the job by insisting he is now retired. Plymouth fans will now be wondering who may pick up the baton in the summer.

Nigel Pearson was sacked by Bristol City earlier on in the season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Although Warnock was installed as the early favourite, he was followed in the list of Readwrite favourites by Pearson. Another vastly experienced coach, Pearson has been out of work since his dismissal as Bristol City boss in October.

He also counts Hull City, Leicester City and Watford among his former clubs and has won promotion from both League One and the Championship as a manager. The 60-year-old has been priced at 9/2 to take on the role.

The type of challenge Plymouth’s next head coach will face will be entirely dependent on whether or not the Pilgrims beat the drop this season. With six games left to play, they currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.