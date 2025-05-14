Former Rotherham United and Birmingham City man joins free agent market as Portsmouth release confirmed
An undisclosed fee was paid to the Millers in January, as Pompey looked to bolster their ranks and boost their survival hopes.
Bramall penned a deal running until the end of the season and helped Portsmouth keep their heads above water in the Championship.
However, the 29-year-old has been allowed to seek pastures new ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
He has been released alongside Tom Lowery, Alexander Milošević, Anthony Scully and Kusini Yengi.
Cohen Bramall’s Portsmouth farewell
In a statement shared via X, he said: “Pompey fans, my time at Portsmouth may have been short, but it's been nothing less than special. I want to thank everyone at the club for the opportunity and support, and most of all, the fans your passion and belief gave me real confidence every time I stepped on the pitch.
“I'll always be grateful for the memories made at Fratton Park.
“It was an honour to put on the shirt and play for this historic club, and I'm proud to have played a part in helping Pompey retain Championship status. Wishing the club and supporters all the best for the future. PUP [Play up Pompey].”
From Rotherham to Portsmouth to free agency
Bramall cut his teeth in non-league football before landing a dream move to Arsenal in 2017. It did not work out for the wing-back at the Emirates Stadium, but he went on to enjoy spells with Birmingham City, Colchester United and Lincoln City.
Rotherham secured his services in 2022 and afforded him 102 outings during his time at the New York Stadium.
When Bramall left South Yorkshire in January, then-Millers boss Steve Evans said: "You don't want to lose good players – Cohen's a good player – but you have to respect if a club outside Rotherham United places a value on any player and he's out of contract in the summer, it may be right for that club to sell.”