Portsmouth sign Manchester United defender and former Hull City loanee ahead of League One clash with Barnsley

Portsmouth have signed Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard on loan ahead of their League One clash against Barnsley on Saturday.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in Yorkshire with Hull City after making his senior debut for the Red Devils in a Europa League tie in 2019. He played 22 times for Hull last term as they avoided relegation from the second tier.

He could make his debut when Pompey host Michael Duff’s side on Saturday afternoon on the south coast. Blues manager John Mousinho said: “Di’Shon is a fantastic young player with a great pedigree behind him.

“He also has first team experience from his previous loan spells, including in the Championship, so we know what he can do. It was someone we didn’t think we were going to be able to bring in, so we’re really pleased to have him here.

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Di'Shon Bernard of Hull City on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Stoke City at KCOM Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“He’s very quick and athletic, and likes to play on the front foot. He’s also someone who is comfortable on the ball and composed. Di’Shon doesn’t mind carrying it out from the back and has had that grounding at Manchester United, where the demand is to do just that.