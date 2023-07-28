Leeds United could be set for a boost in their hopes of a Premier League return as Everton are reportedly drawing up potential alternatives to Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for the talented Italian, who was a bright spark for Leeds in their ill-fated 2022/23 campaign. However, according to talkSPORT, Gnonto is not completely sold on the idea of a move to Merseyside.

Dialogue is still said to be open but the report claims Everton are assessing alternatives and among their potential targets is former Leicester City winger Tete.

The Brazilian is contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk, although ended last season loan in the Premier League with the Foxes. Everton turning their attention elsewhere could be of immense benefit to Leeds, who may be able to retain of their most prized assets.

Amid speculation regarding his future, Gnonto has been part of Leeds United's pre-season preparations. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Amid speculation regarding his future, Gnonto has been part of the club’s pre-season preparations and featured in the recent friendly victory over Nottingham Forest.