In the early stages of the campaign, it was the Millers who stood out for all the wrong reasons in Yorkshire.

While the county’s other four clubs made respectable starts, Rotherham crawled out of the traps and struggled to convince.

However, Matt Hamshaw’s men have found form and celebrated a 1-0 South Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley at the weekend. It was their first win at Oakwell in over 50 years and was sealed by summer signing Kian Spence’s second-half goal.

Over in West Yorkshire, pressure is continuing to mount on Huddersfield boss Lee Grant. He watched his side lose Alfie May to a red card and slump to a 3-0 defeat on the road against Wycombe Wanderers. The Chairboys were led to the victory by Michael Duff, the coach axed by Huddersfield earlier this year.

Bradford locked horns with Stevenage in a battle of two high-flying sides but had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw.

Doncaster also shared the spoils away from home, drawing 1-1 with Reading in a game that was Noel Hunt’s last as Royals boss.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United lost to Blackpool and the result was the final straw for the Posh hierarchy. After the game, Darren Ferguson’s fourth spell in charge of the club came to an end.

Luton Town gave Jack Wilshere his first win as a permanent manager, edging past Northampton Town at Sixfields.

Leyton Orient saw off Lincoln City, Burton Albion defeated AFC Wimbledon and Bolton Wanderers got the better of Cardiff City. Mansfield Town and Wigan Athletic, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw.

Following the latest round of fixtures, Opta’s supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the League One table will look at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Flick through our gallery to see where your club has been placed by the data experts.