The wait for Premier League football is nearly over, with Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth set to meet in the season opener tonight (August 15).

A stacked schedule of fixtures will then follow, giving supporters a chance to see how effectively their clubs have prepared over the summer.

Aston Villa are due to host Newcastle United, while Brighton & Hove Albion will face Fulham. Sunderland will mark their return to the top flight by facing West Ham United and fellow newly-promoted side Burnley will take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City will make the trip to Molineux to go toe-to-toe with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Brentford and Chelsea will battle Crystal Palace.

Sunday’s action will be rounded off by a mouthwatering clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

The opening round of fixtures will come to a close at Elland Road, where Leeds will be hosting Everton under the lights.

Daniel Farke’s side lifted the Championship trophy last term but now face the challenge of making the huge step up to the Premier League.

There will be some interesting subplots in LS11 to add to the intrigue. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has spent the last decade at Everton, is expected to become a Leeds player soon.

Jack Harrison, meanwhile, is back in the Leeds ranks after two seasons with the Toffees and is looking to win over the Elland Road faithful.

Predictions are hard to form at the beginning of a new campaign, yet are often shared regardless.

Data experts Opta have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the season will play out, simulating the campaign 10,000 times to determine where each club is most likely to finish.

Here is what Opta came up with as supporters prepare for the return of competitive fixtures at the top level of English football.

