It has been a hectic few weeks in the Championship and the managerial merry-go-round has been picking up pace. West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City are among those to have made changes and QPR are now on the hunt for a new boss.

Marti Cifuentes, who has again secured QPR's Championship status, will not lead the R’s into their season finale against Sunderland at the weekend. He has instead been placed on gardening leave, with reports suggesting he could succeed Tony Mowbray at West Brom.

Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm, QPR’s assistant coaches, have been placed in charge on a temporary basis at Loftus Road.

QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry said: “This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned. I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time.

“As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.”

Here is an early look at the BetVictor frontrunners to become QPR’s next permanent head coach.