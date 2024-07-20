Rangers 'reject' bid for former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United man
The 32-year-old has been at Ibrox for nearly a decade but speculation regarding a potential move is rife. He was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this year and more recently has been reported to be a target for Trabzonspor.
According to Sky Sports, the Turkish side have seen an initial offer rejected but are expected to go in with another bid. Trabzonspor have already recruited his former Rangers teammates John Lundstram and Borna Barisic.
Tavernier serves as captain for the Gers and has been an indispensable figure since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015. He has amassed 460 appearances for the club and scored a staggering 125 goals.
The Yorkshireman was nurtured in Leeds United’s academy before making his professional breakthrough at Newcastle United. While cutting his teeth with the Magpies, he was loaned out to Wednesday and Rotherham.
Rangers boss Phillippe Clement has conceded there may be departures from Ibrox this summer, insisting that only goalkeeper Jack Butland is irreplaceable.
He said: "If there's somebody coming with the right amount of money we will see, we will discuss. But you always need to see, then you need to replace somebody, and you need enough money to replace them to make it better, otherwise it is also of no use. It's finding a balance in that way.
"I believe there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment, that I don't think a team will pay the money he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland. Everybody knows what I think about that. Every player falls in to that category - Jack doesn't.”
