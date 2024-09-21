Ratings: Plenty of fives as chastened Rotherham United are no match for Birmingham City in League One clash

Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 21st Sep 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 17:12 BST
HERE are the Rotherham United ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Birmingham City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Phillips: A bit indecisive at times, but made one neat first-half save to thwart Hansson. 5

Rafferty: Had a dangerous operator in Hansson for company. 5.

Humphreys: Played on the right of a three-man central defence. Came off at the interval as Millers changed shape. 5

Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi is closed down by Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield. Picture: Tony Johnson.Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi is closed down by Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Raggett: Hard game to return for. 5

McCart: Troubled by Blues movement in first half and wasn’t alone at the back. 5

James: Could not get forward as he can, with the dangerous Willumsson down his side. 5

Tiehi: Hard going in the middle with Iwata and Paik running fair parts of the game. 5

Odoffin: Good work rate, but no control and guile. 5

Wilks: Game passed him by a bit. Decision-making not great. 5

Nombe: Could not impact the game at all. 5

Clarke-Harris: Did not get any change out of Blues rearguard, even without Bielik. 5

Unused substitutes: Powell (Humphreys 46) 6.

Bramall (James 73), 6.

Hungbo (Wilks 74) 6.

Hugill (Tiehi 74) 6.

Not used: Dawson, MacDonald, Holmes.

