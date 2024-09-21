Ratings: Plenty of fives as chastened Rotherham United are no match for Birmingham City in League One clash

HERE are the Rotherham United ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Birmingham City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Phillips: A bit indecisive at times, but made one neat first-half save to thwart Hansson. 5

Rafferty: Had a dangerous operator in Hansson for company. 5.

Humphreys: Played on the right of a three-man central defence. Came off at the interval as Millers changed shape. 5

Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi is closed down by Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Raggett: Hard game to return for. 5

McCart: Troubled by Blues movement in first half and wasn’t alone at the back. 5

James: Could not get forward as he can, with the dangerous Willumsson down his side. 5

Tiehi: Hard going in the middle with Iwata and Paik running fair parts of the game. 5

Odoffin: Good work rate, but no control and guile. 5

Wilks: Game passed him by a bit. Decision-making not great. 5

Nombe: Could not impact the game at all. 5

Clarke-Harris: Did not get any change out of Blues rearguard, even without Bielik. 5

Unused substitutes: Powell (Humphreys 46) 6.

Bramall (James 73), 6.

Hungbo (Wilks 74) 6.

Hugill (Tiehi 74) 6.