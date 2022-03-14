Warne was pleased with his side's 0-0 draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but the Millers manager admits it will look much better if they now follow it up with home wins over Lincoln City on Tuesday and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

"A point away from home at Wycombe is a good point," he reflected. "It wasn't the best game.

CHALLENGE: Paul Warne has told his Rotherham United players to make the most of the next two home matches

"We were definitely in the ascendancy in the first half and we should have taken one or two of the chances and it could have been a more comfortable afternoon but in the end I think they looked more likely to score later on in the second so a point was probably fair enough.

"A point away at Wycombe is a good point and we didn't concede so in that respect it was pretty good for the lads but we've got two home games now and we need to back that up."

International call-ups are highly likely to see either Sunderland or Rotherham call off the scheduled Stadium of Light meeting between the two on March 26 and the subsequent game at Portsmouth has been postponed because the Millers play Sutton United in the Football League Trophy at Wembley on April 3.

But with third-placed Milton Keynes Dons not playing in midweek, victory over the Imps will allow Rotherham to widen the gap they are most concerned with - the one between them and the play-off places - to seven points having played the same games.

After a tough week which saw them taken to penalties in a physical Trophy semi-final in front of a passionate Hartlepool United crowd on Wednesday, followed by a trip to the always rugged Wycombe on Saturday, Warne has no fresh injuries to contend with.

"Jamie Lindsay (who has a shoulder problem) might be involved in training today (Monday) but just as a floater so I don't think he's ready for inclusion in the squad on Tuesday night," he said. "Apart from that, we're all good, I think."

With Josh Kayode an unused substitute at Adam's Park, he must decide whether to recall the fit-again striker or persevere with Chiedozie Ogbene as a makeshift striker against the Imps.