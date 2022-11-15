ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor has raided former club Exeter City for a second time to bring in another addition to his backroom staff in the shape of new goalkeeping coach Scott Brown.

Brown's arrival follows on from first team/development coach Jon Hill's switch from the Grecians late last month to link up with Taylor and his assistant Wayne Carlisle after their move to South Yorkshire.

Brown had joined Exeter's coaching ranks in the summer of 2021 - which also saw him registered as a player to provide goalkeeping cover.

The Midlander, who started his career at Wolves in his hometown club's academy, made his name in his playing days for Cheltenham Town before later moving to Aberdeen, Wycombe and Port Vale - in a career which saw him play over 500 games.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 37-year-old will fly out to Cyprus next week with the rest of the Millers' first-team squad for their overseas warm-weather training camp ahead of preparations for the resumption of the Championship season next month.

He will be in the dugout for the first time when Rotherham return to action following the World Cup break, when they host Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, December 10.

Former Millers, Chesterfield and Sheffield United keeper Billy Mercer – who has been overseeing first-team goalkeeping matters at Roundwood – will now assist Brown in a handover period before departing the club.