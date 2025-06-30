Rotherham United are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Brentford midfielder Dru Yearwood.

The 25-year-old is a product of Arsenal and Southend United’s youth systems and made his senior breakthrough with the latter.

His exploits in League One for the Shrimpers caught the eye of Brentford, who paid a fee for his services in 2019. He spent just on year with the Bees, later moving to the United States for spells with New York Red Bulls and Nashville.

After being released by Nashville earlier this year, it appears the central midfielder is closing in on a return to English football.

According to The Mirror, he is set to seal a move to League One outfit Rotherham.

The Millers are said to have stolen a march on League One rivals to move into pole position for Yearwood’s signature.

He now appears set to become the third signing of the Matt Hamshaw era, following the arrivals of Kian Spence and Ted Cann from Barrow and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Dru Yearwood’s potential

Yearwood will be hoping to get his career back on track after months spent on the free agent market.

He is undeniably a talent and was described by his former Southend academy manager Ricky Duncan as “a bit special”.

In 2021, Duncan told the BBC: "After about a month of playing in midfield, we started pushing him over to Phil [Brown, the first-team manager], saying 'we think we've found one here who's a bit special'.”

Dru Yearwood made his senior breakthrough at Southend United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Brown added: "It was a no-brainer that he was going to make it. He quickly became almost first on the teamsheet."

Brown’s successor, current Sheffield Wednesday coach Chris Powell, was also an admirer of the midfielder.

He said: "He was very forceful in the way he played. He wasn't scared. Reputations didn't count for anything. He was terrific. I loved him. In the end, everyone was calling him Dru Powell - 'he's the son of the manager'.