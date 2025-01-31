Rotherham United transfer news: Millers working to get new signing in to face Birmingham City in face of mixed injury news
The Millers have had some positive news on the injury to midfielder Shaun McWilliams but were looking to strengthen in that area regardless, and it is believed the deal they were working on on Friday morning was for that area of the field.
McWilliams will not be fit to play at St Andrew's on Saturday but the hamstring injury that has kept him out for nearly a fortnight is not as bad as was first feared.
“We initially thought it would be five or six weeks with Shaun but he will be back on the grass on Monday,” revealed Evans.
But the Millers have other injuries to contend with too ahead of the game with the league leaders, so a new addition would be a welcome boost. Players have to be registered by noon on Friday to be eligible to play at the weekend.
“We're in a little situation,” revealed Evans. “We have Clarke-Harris not available to us (due to a calf complaint), McWilliams not available to us, (Alex) MacDonald not available to us.
“They're big players in a small group. Other players have stepped up and stood in. Louie (Sibley) joining us has been a big plus.”
On the extent of MacDonald's injury, he said: “I think that Alex will be a couple of weeks minimum. It's high up in the groin area. We've sent him for a scan on Thursday.”
Loanee Sibley, who scored two minutes into his Millers debut, at Burton Albion last Saturday, is the only new addition as yet.
Evans also confirmed Rotherham have been "in dialogue" with Portsmouth over their interest in left-back Cohen Brammall but "nothing has been confirmed."
