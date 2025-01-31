Rotherham United are hoping to make their second new signing of the window in time for him to face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers have had some positive news on the injury to midfielder Shaun McWilliams but were looking to strengthen in that area regardless, and it is believed the deal they were working on on Friday morning was for that area of the field.

McWilliams will not be fit to play at St Andrew's on Saturday but the hamstring injury that has kept him out for nearly a fortnight is not as bad as was first feared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We initially thought it would be five or six weeks with Shaun but he will be back on the grass on Monday,” revealed Evans.

But the Millers have other injuries to contend with too ahead of the game with the league leaders, so a new addition would be a welcome boost. Players have to be registered by noon on Friday to be eligible to play at the weekend.

“We're in a little situation,” revealed Evans. “We have Clarke-Harris not available to us (due to a calf complaint), McWilliams not available to us, (Alex) MacDonald not available to us.

“They're big players in a small group. Other players have stepped up and stood in. Louie (Sibley) joining us has been a big plus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the extent of MacDonald's injury, he said: “I think that Alex will be a couple of weeks minimum. It's high up in the groin area. We've sent him for a scan on Thursday.”

GOOD NEWS: The injury to Rotherham United's Shaun McWilliams is not as bad as first feared (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Loanee Sibley, who scored two minutes into his Millers debut, at Burton Albion last Saturday, is the only new addition as yet.