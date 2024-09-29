Rotherham United unable to make dominance pay off against Shrewsbury Town
The Shrews broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through George Lloyd, who poked home from close range.
Rotherham, who have not won on the road in the league since 2022, found the equaliser after referee Sam Purkiss pointed to the spot in the 70th minute.
Purkiss deemed Mal Benning’s clearance of a corner a high boot, and Jonson Clarke-Harris converted the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.
“I think we are dominating the game when we lose a goal and go 1-0 down,” said Evans.
“But that has happened to us a couple of times this season already. We need to find a way to go to half-time, and we didn’t really hold it up in the forward areas, so we couldn’t get any momentum built.
“I think it looked like a poor game if you were here as a neutral in terms of the first half.
“In the second half, we were more dominant, and it was one-way traffic.
“It was a clear penalty, and it was such a dangerous challenge. I have just watched it back and there is a question of why he is still on the pitch.
“We score from the penalty and have a lot of play around their box and balls into it.
“You could see the home fans were shouting for the whistle at times, but we have drawn a game, and it’s a game we should have won.”
Shrewsbury Town: Savin, Hoole, M Feeney, J Feeney (Pierre 81), Benning, Winchester (Perry 81), Ojo, Gilliead, Castledine (Bloxham 74), S Junior (Shipley 65), Lloyd. Unused substitutes: Rossiter, Nurse, Marquis.
Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Humphreys, McCart, James (Bramall 46), MacDonald (Holmes 60), Tiehi, Powell, Wilks, Nombe (Hungbo 46), Hugill (Clarke-Harris 60). Unused substitutes: Phillips, Jules, McWilliams.
Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).