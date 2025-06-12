The players’ union have criticised Sheffield Wednesday for “a lack of clear communication” as their members still wait to be paid in full for last month.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls and owner Dejphon Chansiri have been charged for failing to pay wages in full and on time in March and May, and are under a transfer embargo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When that does not happen, it has a significant impact on the professional and personal lives of players, staff and their families. The uncertainty it causes is made worse when there appears to be a lack of clear communication regarding the reason these issues are occurring, and when payments can be expected.

“Continued and ongoing delays to player and staff wages are unacceptable and need to be addressed without further delay.”

Joe Skarz will return to Rotherham United's academy, combining his role with being head coach of Golcar United. Manager Matt Hamshaw is working to add an assistant to his reshaped staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a coup as the Dons also won promotion – in their case via play-offs Neufville scored a vital goal in – with the 24-year-old voted player and players’ player of the year.

NEW ROLE: Joe Skarz (right) has returned to coaching in Rotherham United's academy (Image: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)