Round-up: PFA blast Sheffield Wednesday, new Joe Skarz role in Rotherham United reshuffle and Bradford City transfer coup
The Owls and owner Dejphon Chansiri have been charged for failing to pay wages in full and on time in March and May, and are under a transfer embargo.
“Players and staff are like any other group of employees – they should be able to expect their wages to be paid on time,” said the Professional Footballers' Association.
“When that does not happen, it has a significant impact on the professional and personal lives of players, staff and their families. The uncertainty it causes is made worse when there appears to be a lack of clear communication regarding the reason these issues are occurring, and when payments can be expected.
“Continued and ongoing delays to player and staff wages are unacceptable and need to be addressed without further delay.”
Joe Skarz will return to Rotherham United's academy, combining his role with being head coach of Golcar United. Manager Matt Hamshaw is working to add an assistant to his reshaped staff.
League One rivals Bradford City will sign right wing-back Josh Neufville from Wimbledon on a three-year deal when his contract expires at the end of the month.
It is a coup as the Dons also won promotion – in their case via play-offs Neufville scored a vital goal in – with the 24-year-old voted player and players’ player of the year.
"His dynamism, power and end product will be a great asset for us as he showed last season in another promotion-winning team," said manager Graham Alexander. "We believe he also has plenty of growth in him as a young player.”
