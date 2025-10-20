Ruben Selles is reportedly closing in on a return to management after being axed by Hull City and Sheffield United.

2025 has been tough for the Spaniard, who started the calendar year in charge of East Yorkshire outfit Hull.

He kept the Tigers afloat in the Championship but it was not enough to keep him in his job, as Hull wielded the axe.

Sheffield United ensured the 42-year-old was not out of work for long, handing Selles the reins after the departure of Chris Wilder.

However, Selles was shown the door less than three months on from his appointment with Sheffield United winless in the Championship. Wilder, his predecessor, was quickly restored to his position as manager.

Ruben Selles nears management return

According to Spanish outlet El Periódico, talks between Selles and Real Zaragoza have intensified.

Los Maños avoided relegation from Segunda Division last term, but are now rooted to the bottom of Spain’s second tier.

It has been suggested they are looking to pull the trigger and take Selles back to the country of his birth.

The club have already made a change in the dugout this term, replacing Gabi with Emilio Larraz earlier this month, but an abrupt change appears to be on the cards.

Ruben Selles’ Sheffield United struggle

After a loss to Middlesbrough in August, Selles spoke candidly regarding the pressure he was under at Bramall Lane.

He said: “Listen, I cannot control the situation. I will expect to go to my house tonight and then tomorrow go to work and then continue as normal. It’s not in my hands to make a decision.

“And until the very last moment, I will just do my best and try to do my things. When the situation is not in my control, I don’t think too much about what is going to happen in the future. Because realistically, I do as much as I can.