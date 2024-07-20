Salford City have confirmed the signing of former Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The curtain recently came down on Taylor’s five-year stay at Doncaster, as the club did not renew his contract for the 2024/25 campaign. Salford brought the free agent in on trial and have seen enough to offer him terms.

The 31-year-old has signed a one-year deal and is eager to show his worth after a spell in South Yorkshire plagued by injury and illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Salford’s official website, he said: “I am so proud and happy to be here, I’ve come here on trial to prove to the manager and the football club that I am fully fit.

Jon Taylor was released by Doncaster Rovers at the end of the 2023/24 season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“From the outside looking in, I think a lot of people will have probably written me off, thinking I’ve just been injured, but I’ve had confidence in myself, and in my body, that I knew that I was fine. So, I made the decision to come to Salford to prove to this manager, who I’ve come across plenty of times, that I am fully fit.

"I had opportunities to go elsewhere, but my eggs are in this basket to come to Salford, and I am so grateful to him and to the football club for giving me the opportunity, and now I am sound and I cannot wait to repay them.”

Taylor was part of the Rotherham side that clinched promotion from League One in 2018 and is hoping to add another success to his CV. He will be working under Ammies boss Karl Robinson, who led Milton Keynes Dons out of the third tier in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor said: “He’s an unbelievable manager, he’s a great guy, I love the way that he plays his teams. I’ve been in for a couple of weeks, the players have been amazing with me from the first day, they’ve welcomed me in, like I was sound from the first day, but they’re great players, and I believe that we are going to get promoted.