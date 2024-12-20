Everton’s Sheffield United academy graduate Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly emerged as AC Milan’s main target for next summer.

The 27-year-old has found himself at the centre of a protracted transfer saga, with uncertainty surrounding his future still rumbling on.

He is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has not been tied down to a new deal by the Toffees.

An array of clubs have been linked with the England-capped marksman, including Manchester United, West Ham United and Brentford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was nurtured within Sheffield United's academy. | George Wood/Getty Images

More recently, reports have indicated there is interest in the former Blades prospect from Newcastle United.

According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies could face competition from Italy with AC Milan setting their sights on the forward.

The Serie A side are believed to be interested in signing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer and would be able to open talks in January.

Milan already have a trio of English players in their squad, having signed Tammy Abraham on loan from Roma in the summer to join Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Everton, meanwhile, are reportedly hoping to keep hold of the frontman. The Toffees have had Calvert-Lewin on their books since 2016, when they signed him from Sheffield United for a reported £1.5m.