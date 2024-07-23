Sheffield United and Preston North End are reportedly vying to sign defender Alfie Gilchrist on loan from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has not travelled to the USA for Chelsea’s pre-season camp, with a temporary move away from Stamford Bridge expected to be made. He was linked with Leeds United following the end of last season, although talk of interest from Elland Road has cooled.

Sheffield United, however, appear to be in the hunt for the defender. According to transfers specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Blades have tabled a loan proposal to Chelsea. Preston are said to have done the same, with his preferred destination set to be decided within the coming days.

A product of Chelsea’s youth system, Gilchrist has made 17 appearances for his boyhood club at senior level. He had previously captained the club’s under-23s.

Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist has been linked with Sheffield United. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

A versatile defender, he can be deployed as a centre-back or as a right-back. Sheffield United have made a habit of signing versatile players this summer, recruiting the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum.