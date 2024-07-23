Sheffield United and Preston North End table 'loan proposals' for Chelsea's Leeds United-linked prospect
The 20-year-old has not travelled to the USA for Chelsea’s pre-season camp, with a temporary move away from Stamford Bridge expected to be made. He was linked with Leeds United following the end of last season, although talk of interest from Elland Road has cooled.
Sheffield United, however, appear to be in the hunt for the defender. According to transfers specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Blades have tabled a loan proposal to Chelsea. Preston are said to have done the same, with his preferred destination set to be decided within the coming days.
A product of Chelsea’s youth system, Gilchrist has made 17 appearances for his boyhood club at senior level. He had previously captained the club’s under-23s.
A versatile defender, he can be deployed as a centre-back or as a right-back. Sheffield United have made a habit of signing versatile players this summer, recruiting the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum.
The pair were the first to arrive through the door at Bramall Lane and have since been followed by Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore. On the outgoings front, Jayden Bogle has joined Leeds United and Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.