Sheffield United, Burnley and Ipswich Town-linked playmaker Tom Lawrence is reportedly expected to leave Rangers before the winter window slams shut.

There is a reshuffle taking place at Ibrox, with midfielder Kieran Dowell’s loan move to Birmingham City a recent example.

The idea of Lawrence moving on has also been mooted, with Sheffield United among those to have been credited with interest in the 31-year-old.

Burnley and Ipswich Town are also believed to be monitoring the Wales-capped man, and Turkish giants Bestikas have been reported to be admirers.

Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence has been plagued by injury this season. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, Lawrence is expected to depart Ibrox before the end of the winter transfer window. A number of clubs, both in England and abroad, are said to have made enquiries.

Lawrence has endured an injury-hit season in Scotland, but did recently return to the bench for a clash with Dundee United.

Rangers signed Lawrence from Derby County in 2022, bringing an end to his five-year stay at Pride Park.

Tom Lawrence left Derby County for Rangers in 2022. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He had previously spent the bulk of his career in the loan system, with opportunities at Manchester United and Leicester City having proven limited.