Sheffield United, Burnley and Ipswich Town-linked playmaker 'expected' to make move before transfer deadline
There is a reshuffle taking place at Ibrox, with midfielder Kieran Dowell’s loan move to Birmingham City a recent example.
The idea of Lawrence moving on has also been mooted, with Sheffield United among those to have been credited with interest in the 31-year-old.
Burnley and Ipswich Town are also believed to be monitoring the Wales-capped man, and Turkish giants Bestikas have been reported to be admirers.
According to reporter Darren Witcoop, Lawrence is expected to depart Ibrox before the end of the winter transfer window. A number of clubs, both in England and abroad, are said to have made enquiries.
Lawrence has endured an injury-hit season in Scotland, but did recently return to the bench for a clash with Dundee United.
Rangers signed Lawrence from Derby County in 2022, bringing an end to his five-year stay at Pride Park.
He had previously spent the bulk of his career in the loan system, with opportunities at Manchester United and Leicester City having proven limited.
Already a familiar face in South Yorkshire, Lawrence had a loan spell at Rotherham United in 2014.
