Chris Wilder was keen to take his side back to the Premier League at the first attempt, only to miss out on automatic promotion.

While Leeds United and Burnley went straight up to the top flight, Sheffield United were put through the chaos of the play-offs.

Bristol City were swept aside by the Blades at the semi-final stage, but it was Sunderland who emerged victorious under the famous Wembley arch.

The Blades must now lick their wounds and ensure they are well-placed for an assault on the Championship title last year.

Admittedly, it is not easy to recover after such a devastating blow. Key players often leave following relegations and the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Vinicius Souza will undoubtedly have admirers.

Leeds United lost Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter last year after their Wembley defeat, as well as cultured midfielder Glen Kamara.

However, a summer of shrewd business allowed the Whites to bounce back and clinch promotion at the second time of asking.

Sheffield United must now emulate their Yorkshire rivals and ensure they do not risk languishing in the second tier for years to come.

The club will have money to spend, but bargain signings can still prove useful. Over the course of the last month, clubs up and down the country have been publishing retained lists and cutting ties with players.

There is plenty of experience and talent available to be snapped up for free - and here are 21 free agents Sheffield United could target this summer.

1 . Danny Ings An England-capped marksman, former Liverpool and Aston Villa man Ings has been released by West Ham United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Emil Riis Sheffield United were linked with the forward earlier this year - and he is now leaving Preston North End. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Aaron Cresswell The left-back's lengthy association with West Ham United has come to an end. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images Photo Sales