Former Leeds United midfielder completes overseas move despite Middlesbrough and Sunderland links

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:10 BST
Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has completed a move to Al-Shabab - despite links with the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Boro and the Black Cats were both linked with the 29-year-old, as were fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley.

Kamara had only joined Ligue 1 side Rennes from Leeds in the summer, sealing an £8m switch, but had fallen down the pecking order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the Finland international has not clinched a move back to the second tier of English football.

Glen Kamara helped Leeds United reach the Championship play-off final in his only season at the club.placeholder image
Glen Kamara helped Leeds United reach the Championship play-off final in his only season at the club. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Kamara has been unveiled as a new addition by Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who have reportedly struck a loan-to-buy agreement.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, Kamara saw his stock soar during a productive four-year stay at Rangers.

After being linked with Leeds on numerous occasions, he landed a move to Elland Road in the summer of 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfield metronome was a regular fixture under Daniel Farke last season, racking up 42 appearances and playing in the Championship play-off final.

Glen Kamara played for Leeds United in the Championship play-off final last year.placeholder image
Glen Kamara played for Leeds United in the Championship play-off final last year. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Following the club’s defeat to Southampton at Wembley, a number of key figures moved on and Kamara was among them.

Speaking in November, the midfielder conceded his Leeds exit was “bittersweet”.

He said: "It was bittersweet leaving Leeds. We were very close to going up. We probably should have gone up automatically. It was a tough one to take, losing in the play-off final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was only there for a year, so moving so soon was a bit of a weird one, but things just happen quickly in football and you have to be ready.”

MORE: Free agents Leeds United could sign including 33-cap international playmaker and 25-goal former Everton ace

Related topics:MiddlesbroughSunderland AFCBurnley FC
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice