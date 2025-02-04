Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has completed a move to Al-Shabab - despite links with the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Boro and the Black Cats were both linked with the 29-year-old, as were fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley.

Kamara had only joined Ligue 1 side Rennes from Leeds in the summer, sealing an £8m switch, but had fallen down the pecking order.

However, the Finland international has not clinched a move back to the second tier of English football.

Glen Kamara helped Leeds United reach the Championship play-off final in his only season at the club. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Kamara has been unveiled as a new addition by Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who have reportedly struck a loan-to-buy agreement.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, Kamara saw his stock soar during a productive four-year stay at Rangers.

After being linked with Leeds on numerous occasions, he landed a move to Elland Road in the summer of 2023.

The midfield metronome was a regular fixture under Daniel Farke last season, racking up 42 appearances and playing in the Championship play-off final.

Following the club’s defeat to Southampton at Wembley, a number of key figures moved on and Kamara was among them.

Speaking in November, the midfielder conceded his Leeds exit was “bittersweet”.

He said: "It was bittersweet leaving Leeds. We were very close to going up. We probably should have gone up automatically. It was a tough one to take, losing in the play-off final.

