Former Leeds United midfielder completes overseas move despite Middlesbrough and Sunderland links
Boro and the Black Cats were both linked with the 29-year-old, as were fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley.
Kamara had only joined Ligue 1 side Rennes from Leeds in the summer, sealing an £8m switch, but had fallen down the pecking order.
However, the Finland international has not clinched a move back to the second tier of English football.
Kamara has been unveiled as a new addition by Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who have reportedly struck a loan-to-buy agreement.
A product of Arsenal’s academy, Kamara saw his stock soar during a productive four-year stay at Rangers.
After being linked with Leeds on numerous occasions, he landed a move to Elland Road in the summer of 2023.
The midfield metronome was a regular fixture under Daniel Farke last season, racking up 42 appearances and playing in the Championship play-off final.
Following the club’s defeat to Southampton at Wembley, a number of key figures moved on and Kamara was among them.
Speaking in November, the midfielder conceded his Leeds exit was “bittersweet”.
He said: "It was bittersweet leaving Leeds. We were very close to going up. We probably should have gone up automatically. It was a tough one to take, losing in the play-off final.
“I was only there for a year, so moving so soon was a bit of a weird one, but things just happen quickly in football and you have to be ready.”