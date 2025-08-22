Sheffield United and Hull City-linked winger Lewis Koumas is reportedly set to join Birmingham City on loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Stoke City, showing plenty of potential without turning too many heads with his numbers.

Since his return to Anfield, speculation regarding his future has been rife. Sheffield United have been heavily linked, while interest from Hull has been confirmed by Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic.

However, the Wales international does not look set for a move to Yorkshire.

Lewis Koumas nears Birmingham City move

According to The Athletic, Koumas is set to seal a season-long loan switch to Championship newcomers Birmingham.

The wideman is believed to be set to undergo a medical, with the Blues and Reds close to striking an agreement. He will reportedly head to the Midlands for a straight loan, with no buy option included in the deal.

Posting on X, The Athletic’s James Pearce said: “Lewis Koumas on a season-long loan to Birmingham should be completed in next 24 hours. No option to buy. Turned down Sheffield United among others.”

Lewis Koumas’ next step

Koumas is the son of former Premier League playmaker Jason and has been tipped for a bright future.

He has shone for Liverpool at various youth levels but competition for places is fierce in Arne Slot’s star-studded squad.

Birmingham have invested heavily in their squad since they won the League One title and Koumas will be hoping to play a part in a promotion push.

Sheffield United and Hull City interest

Reports of Sheffield United being turned down will come as a blow for Blades fans and it does not appear implausible Hull were also knocked back.

As reported by Hull Live, before it was claimed Koumas was Birmingham bound, Tigers boss Jakirovic said: “Yes [we are interested], but we will see with Liverpool.