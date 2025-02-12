Sheffield United identify Liverpool duo currently on loan in Championship as 'targets' for summer

Sheffield United have reportedly identified a Liverpool duo as potential loan targets for the summer transfer window.

The dust has barely settled on the winter window and Sheffield United do not yet know which division they will be playing in next season.

Chris Wilder’s side are currently second in the Championship and well-placed to secure a return to the Premier League, but there is a lot of work still to do.

Regardless, clubs must plan ahead and the Blades are said to be eyeing a Premier League pair to recruit if they clinch promotion.

Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas have both been linked with Sheffield United.placeholder image
Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas have both been linked with Sheffield United. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

According to Mail Online, Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas are both of interest to the South Yorkshire club.

Beck is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers, while Koumas is enjoying a temporary spell at Stoke City.

The pair are believed to feature on Sheffield United’s long list of targets for the summer should they manage to escape the second tier.

Beck is a left-back by trade and the great nephew of Liverpool legend Ian Rush. Prior to linking up with Blackburn, the 22-year-old had loan spells at Famalicão, Bolton Wanderers and Dundee.

Owen Beck is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers.placeholder image
Owen Beck is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Koumas, meanwhile, is a versatile attacker and the son of former Premier League playmaker Jason Koumas.

The 19-year-old can operate out wide or up front and has already represented Wales at senior level.

Beck has also been called up to the senior Wales squad but is still waiting on his debut, despite having starred for the Red Dragons at youth level.

