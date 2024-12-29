Sheffield United are reportedly keen on bringing Oli McBurnie back to Bramall Lane on loan.

McBurnie left South Yorkshire in the summer, five years on from his £17m switch from Swansea City.

The 28-year-old sought pastures new in Spain, linking up with La Liga side Las Palmas. He has made 15 appearances in all competitions since his move, scoring twice.

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers were recently credited with interest in a loan deal for McBurnie, who won promotion from the Championship with Sheffield United in 2023.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are also eyeing a deal with their recent takeover having given the club funds to make it possible.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, McBurnie started his career with Bradford City after a move to the Bantams from Leeds United’s academy.

He later represented Barnsley, scoring nine goals across 17 outings following a loan switch from Swansea.

Sheffield United secured his services in 2019 and he scored 29 goals across 159 appearances for the Blades.

Speaking in September about his Bramall Lane departure, McBurnie said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.