Sheffield United 'keen' on battling Burnley and Blackburn Rovers for £17m forward as shock reunion mooted

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th Dec 2024, 09:36 GMT
Sheffield United are reportedly keen on bringing Oli McBurnie back to Bramall Lane on loan.

McBurnie left South Yorkshire in the summer, five years on from his £17m switch from Swansea City.

The 28-year-old sought pastures new in Spain, linking up with La Liga side Las Palmas. He has made 15 appearances in all competitions since his move, scoring twice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers were recently credited with interest in a loan deal for McBurnie, who won promotion from the Championship with Sheffield United in 2023.

Oli McBurnie spent five years at Sheffield United - and has been linked with a return.Oli McBurnie spent five years at Sheffield United - and has been linked with a return.
Oli McBurnie spent five years at Sheffield United - and has been linked with a return. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are also eyeing a deal with their recent takeover having given the club funds to make it possible.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, McBurnie started his career with Bradford City after a move to the Bantams from Leeds United’s academy.

He later represented Barnsley, scoring nine goals across 17 outings following a loan switch from Swansea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United secured his services in 2019 and he scored 29 goals across 159 appearances for the Blades.

Speaking in September about his Bramall Lane departure, McBurnie said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.

“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”

Related topics:Blackburn RoversBurnley FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice