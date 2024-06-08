AI has predicted summer deals that will be done by the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

The summer transfer window is a chaotic period in the football calendar, as clubs scramble to strike deals for players coming in and players going out. There is always change, some of it exciting for fans and some of it painful.

A summer of shrewd business can set a club on course for glory but similarly, a string of poor decisions can prove fatal. The opening of the window on June 14 is fast approaching and it is at this time of year that fans predict the moves their club will make.

SportsCasting have used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict summer window moves, combing the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI to develop a list of deals deemed likely to happen.

Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have both been backed by AI to leave Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Below are the deals involving Yorkshire clubs AI have predicted to be struck.

Fabio Carvalho – Liverpool to Sheffield United, £15m

The playmaker ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City, although has signalled his intention to make a breakthrough at Liverpool. However, if he is not deemed ready by new Reds boss Arne Slot, a move could be on the cards.

AI believe he will return to Yorkshire, this time joining newly-relegated Championship side Sheffield United for £15m.

Rhian Brewster – Sheffield United to Norwich City, £10m

AI has also predicted an outgoing at Bramall Lane, with forward Rhian Brewster predicted to depart for Norwich. The 24-year-old has been on Sheffield United’s books for four years but struggled with form and fitness.

Flynn Downes – West Ham United to Hull City, £5m

A key figure for Southampton as a loanee last season, Downes would arguably be a coup for any Championship club. If Hull could strike a deal for £5m, as AI predicts they will, there would be a lot of smiling faces at the MKM Stadium.

Jamie Shackleton – Leeds United to Middlesbrough, £3.5m

Considering Shackleton is out of contract at Elland Road this summer, a £3.5m move appears somewhat unlikely. Leeds are in talks with the 24-year-old about a new deal, but it remains to be seen whether he will end his lengthy association with the Whites.

Paddy McNair – Middlesbrough to Coventry City, free

The defender is seeking pastures new this summer, having been released by Middlesbrough at the end of the season. Coventry have been predicted to be the club that secure his services.

Oliver Norwood – Sheffield United to Swansea City, free

Another experienced figure on the free agent market, Norwood has been deemed likely to head to Wales and sign for Swansea City. Although arguably past his prime, the midfielder would add a wealth of experience to the Swans ranks.

Crysencio Summerville – Leeds United to Chelsea, £32m

It almost appears a foregone conclusion that Summerville will move on this summer. He lit up the Championship last season and another campaign in the second tier appears unlikely. Chelsea have been linked with the winger and AI believes the Blues will secure his signature.

Wilfried Gnonto – Leeds United to AC Milan, €25m

Gnonto wanted out of Elland Road last season, therefore it is hardly surprising to see AI forecast a summer switch. AC Milan have been backed to land the Italy international.

Jaden Philogene – Hull City to Brighton & Hove Albion, £6.5m

AI is perhaps undervaluing Philogene at £6.5m, but it does not seem inconceivable that a club like Brighton would test Hull’s resolve. He has proven to be an electric figure in the Championship and was crucial for the Tigers last term.

John Egan – Sheffield United to Fulham, free