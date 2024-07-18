Sheffield United 'looking' at potential deal for ex-Ipswich Town, QPR and Birmingham City man
The 25-year-old left Queens Park Rangers at the end of the 2023/24 season, bringing an end to a three-year association with the R’s. He had ended the campaign away from the capital, making 10 appearances on loan at Birmingham City.
The midfielder is now seeking pastures new and according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United are looking at bringing him on board.
Dozzell undoubtedly has ability and was tipped for stardom in his early days at Ipswich Town. He made his professional debut for the Tractor Boys at the age of just 16, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in April 2016.
England handed Dozzell caps at various youth levels but living up to his potential has proven difficult in recent years. A fresh start in South Yorkshire, however, could potentially breathe new life into his career.
Sheffield United have been shopping in the free agent market since their relegation from the Premier League and have already signed three previously unattached players.
Jamie Shackleton has joined from Leeds United, Sam McCallum has put pen to paper after leaving Norwich City and Callum O’Hare has been snapped up following his Coventry City exit.
The Blades have also signed Wales international Kieffer Moore, although are thought to have paid a fee to prise the frontman from AFC Bournemouth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.