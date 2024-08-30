Sheffield United lose key player in final hours of window as Celtic sign former Birmingham City man
The Scottish giants reportedly lodged more than one bid for the USA international, who only joined the Blades from Arsenal last year. They have now managed to prise Trusty from Bramall Lane and have handed him five-year deal.
Speaking to Celtic TV about the move, Trusty said: "I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid.
"Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation.”
Trusty arrived on British shores in 2022, making the switch from Colorado Rapids to Arsenal. Although he did not manage a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium, he enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Birmingham City.
His season with the Blues was followed by a permanent move to Bramall Lane, although he was unable to prevent the Blades slipping out of the Premier League. The centre-back has now become Celtic’s sixth signing of the summer.
Trusty said: "The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that’s off the pitch, as a teammate and everything on the pitch. He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it’s up to me and he’ll provide me with the environment where I can thrive.
"I’m looking forward to meeting all the guys as well. From what I’ve heard it’s a great environment around the club too so I’m looking forward to it."
