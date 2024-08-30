Sheffield United have sold defender Auston Trusty to Celtic in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Celtic TV about the move, Trusty said: "I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation.”

Auston Trusty experienced relegation to the Championship with Sheffield United last season. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Trusty arrived on British shores in 2022, making the switch from Colorado Rapids to Arsenal. Although he did not manage a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium, he enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Birmingham City.

His season with the Blues was followed by a permanent move to Bramall Lane, although he was unable to prevent the Blades slipping out of the Premier League. The centre-back has now become Celtic’s sixth signing of the summer.

Trusty said: "The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that’s off the pitch, as a teammate and everything on the pitch. He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it’s up to me and he’ll provide me with the environment where I can thrive.