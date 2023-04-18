Sheffield United-linked defender Max Johnston will reportedly move on from Motherwell this summer. The right-back is expected to be a man in-demand in the next transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Star, the Blades are keeping ‘close tabs’ on Johnston’s development up in Scotland along with fellow Championship side Luton Town. The Daily Record claim Burnley are also keen.

In this latest update, Football Insider suggest he is ‘ready’ to reject a contract extension in the Scottish Premiership amid ‘major’ interest from England. His contract at Fir Park expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Sheffield United could see the Middlesbrough-born man as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of the next campaign. At the age of 19, he has potential to grow and develop in the future.

Johnston, who is a Scotland youth international, has been on the books at Motherwell for his whole career to date and has had loan spells away at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers in the past to gain experience.